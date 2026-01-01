VIDEO: Before 2026’s arrival, Highland Park parade looked ahead while looking back

(Video of all paraders as it began)

Story, video, photos by Jason Grotelueschen and Tracy Record

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The “horse” that led the Not-So-Silent-Night Parade in Highland Park on New Year’s Eve served two purposes.

Not only did it honor the fact that 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, it also demonstrated that the parade has now spanned a generation: Former Highland Park Action Committee co-chair Billy Stauffer noted that his son Franklin was a baby in a front-pack during the first Not-So-Silent-Night Parade … and last night, he was under the front of the horse, leading the parade. That first parade was small but spirited, maybe 20 people. Last night, we counted more than 220, toting lanterns, wearing lights, blowing horns, shaking bells:

iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/VwbsGOPg3w4?si=zUtdfEDjYRBpes1w” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen>

Before the crowd hit the streets, Highland Park Improvement Club‘s vice president Alex Wheeler and trustee Galen Van Horn said a few words about the group and its work, including their monthly “First Friday” events and how fundraising is going for HPIC’s new building – but first, a lively group photo:

Until the new HPIC building is complete and open, Highland Park Corner Store is the starting place for this parade.

From there, the group paraded through the neighborhood on the way to Riverview Playfield to celebrate the end of 2025, and to welcome the arrival of 2026 (complete with glowing luminarias) :

At Riverview, participants cheered on the lighting of two “sage comets” in honor of those dearly departed from us in 2025.

Organizers then served tasty treats and hot chocolate behind the dugout at the playfield:

On the way to Riverview, the group passed the HPIC construction site at 12th/Holden, with work well underway to replace the HPIC building that was gutted by a fire four-and-a-half years ago (see our WSB status update from mid-December).

If you’re thinking about joining the parade next year, note that it’s a one-mile one-way route from HPCS to Riverview, about half an hour – then up to you to find your way back to the starting point. To keep up with what HPIC is doing all year ’round, including the rebuilding project, see hpic1919.org.