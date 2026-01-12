TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Monday begins!

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, January 12, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast predicts the rain will stop by midday, breezy, high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 7:55 am; sunset at 4:40 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule through today (and maybe beyond), with a third “bonus boat” added, according to WSF’s alerts page.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today.

‘REVIVE I-5’

If you use northbound I-5, you need to know about the work that resumed this past weekend and is scheduled to continue for months.

WHITE CENTER WORK RESUMING THIS WEEK

Today, the final phase of work on 16th SW between 100th and 107th is scheduled to start.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!