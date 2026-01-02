Today’s second ‘again?’ story – another westbound West Seattle Bridge collision

Thanks for the tips. While we were away from the desk for a while, yet another collision was reported in the curve/pullout area toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge. The SFD 911 log shows initial dispatch just after 6 pm; there was another dispatch just before 7 but archived radio indicates that was NOT a new crash – apparently someone called in the same one a second time. Our video shows the spun-out car and downed pole/sign around the time of the second response – we assigned a back-seat passenger to try to get a visual as we past eastbound; that didn’t work so we turned around and went westbound, and what you see is what we got – the car is briefly visible around :13 in. We’re checking with SFD re: injuries. If you missed it, here’s our latest story on what SDOT says it will do regarding the crash risk in that area.