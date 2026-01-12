South Seattle College info, story time, Music Quiz, grief support, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Weekend photo by Bob Burns @ Weather Watch Park)

Here’s what’s up for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At noon, Southwest Library hosts Baby Story Time for 0-18-month-olds. (9010 35th SW)

INTERESTED IN ATTENDING SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE? 1 pm in-person info session today at the college on Puget Ridge (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – details and map in our calendar listing.

HOMEWORK HELP AT HIGH POINT LIBRARY: 4-5:45 pm, free drop-in help with volunteers is available to K-12 students. (3411 SW Raymond)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four venues for trivia/quiz tonight! Starting with Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm … Then, 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

CHESS NIGHT AT MISSION CANTINA: 7-9 pm, all levels of players welcome, upstairs mezzanine. (2325 California SW)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!