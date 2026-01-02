Our list for your post-holiday Friday

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – and not happening, as some regular events take a quick post-holiday break to recharge! Listings are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – plus one special event, not in West Seattle but of citywide interest:

MAYORAL INAUGURATION: Mayor Katie Wilson takes the oath of office at City Hall at 10 am. Open to the public, as we reported earlier this week, or watch the Seattle Channel live stream. The ceremony, including her inaugural address, is expected to last about 45 minutes.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Closed today for winter break.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday session is on hiatus today.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: 6-8 pm, Open Mic at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub. 21+. Free to play. (2306 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No varsity home games scheduled tonight.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8 pm, with Kira Severy, Dormchair Therapist, Maybe Even, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

NO SPINNING: Revelry Room is closed tonight.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING:Tonight, skate during Sweat at the Disco with DJ Slayground, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!