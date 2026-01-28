FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools updates, clarifies policies on reports of – or actual – ICE activity

Eight days after rumors of ICE presence led to four Seattle Public Schools campuses (none in West Seattle) going into shelter-in-place mode, the district has a new webpage and policies to address those types of concerns and others surrounding immigration-enforcement operations. They were briefly presented and discussed in the first 50 minutes of tonight’s special meeting of the Seattle School Board (the second part of the meeting, still under way, is a budget update).

First – here’s the slide deck from the presentation/discussion. It includes word of this new page on the district website devoted to the topic. Here are the toplines on dealing with “reports or rumors” of ICE activity near schools:

What if agents actually show up on campus? That was addressed too, with superintendent Fred Podesta noting it’s similar to how they deal with any type of law-enforcement officer turning up:

And finally, a resource page:

District officials say the updated policies and clarifications will be discussed with building leaders this Friday; how they’re rolled out to the rest of school staffs, they said, is up to building leadership. They said the point of the policies is to be simple and easily committed to memory, so no one will have to “run for a three-ring binder” to figure out what action to take.