City to update two West Seattle park projects at next week’s HPAC meeting

Seattle Parks has just announced that it’s planning to update two West Seattle park projects at the January HPAC community meeting, one week from tonight. Here’s the announcement:

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites community members to share input on two upcoming local park improvement projects at the Highland Park Action Coalition January meeting. Please join us on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Delridge Branch Library Meeting Room, 5423 Delridge Way SW.

At this meeting, attendees will learn about proposed improvements for Westcrest Park South Restroom Renovation and the Southwest Teen Life Center Play Area Renovation. SPR staff will share early concept design options and gather feedback to help ensure these spaces reflect community needs and priorities.

The Westcrest Park South project proposes replacing a closed restroom with a new, accessible facility to better serve park visitors. Additionally, the project will address the footprint of the former south play area. The previous structure and equipment from this play area were relocated to the new play area on the reservoir lid in 2013, but the old play area footprint remains and was never fully restored or removed. Please visit SPR engagement page to take a short survey that will inform the improvements!

The Southwest Teen Life Center Play Area project will replace existing play equipment and make accessibility improvements, with new play structures and seating designed for children of all abilities, ages 2 to 12. At the meeting we will review the concept designs. Please visit SPR project enagement page to take a short survey that will inform the play area renovation!

All community members are encouraged to participate. This is an opportunity to meet the SPR project team, ask questions, and help shape the future of these neighborhood spaces. Short online surveys will also be available for those who would like to provide additional input.

For more information, please visit the Seattle Parks and Recreation project pages for Westcrest Park South Restroom Renovation and Southwest Teen Life Center Play Area Renovation>.