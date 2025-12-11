Why shop local? One employee tells her story, with a party invitation

Tonight, Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle (3602 SW Alaska) welcomes would-be skiers/boarders to its “Pray for Snow” party. It’s also a celebration of the shop’s 16th anniversary. That’s more than a number – it also represents a place in the community, and for one of M2SO’s employees, it’s a place of memories stretching back into her childhood. After Lauren sent the essay below, we stopped by the shop to talk with her – thinking that after years of just abstractly urging you to “shop local,” it’s time to meet the people you’re supporting when you do, not just the business owners:

Lauren writes that it’s more than a job. And she’s hopeful you will recognize that too:

One of the great things about our beautiful city is its versatility of neighborhoods. And if you’re from here, or even visiting for a few days, you know what I mean. Capitol Hill to Laurelhurst to Ballard to Fremont, every piece of this city has something new to offer.

As for me, I grew up by the Fauntleroy ferry dock in West Seattle. My Sundays were spent at the Farmer’s Market in the Junction, my Friday evenings were spent searching through Blockbuster or Hollywood Videos for the perfect movie, and the start of my winters were spent tagging along with my dad to the Mountain To Sound Outfitters Annual Ski Swap.

Like most families, we rented gear first. Who wants to buy skis for their kid who’s going to outgrow them the next year, right? But when that day came, when I finally got old enough to own my first pair, I was standing in the shop I now work at, staring at a pair of bright blue and orange Blizzard Gunsmoke Jrs, and I swear to you those were the most beautiful skis I’d ever seen.

But it’s not just about the skis.

Whether we were renting gear, buying gear, or checking out the Ski Swap, M2S was a big part of growing up. It was my family’s gateway to the mountains, and more than that, it was a way to connect to our neighborhood, to our community. And if you think about it, M2S didn’t have to be that; they chose to be. Rather than just a shop for profit, Mountain To Sound was founded on the principles of community engagement, teamwork, and neighborhood wellbeing. And they still uphold those principles today.

The Triangle, the area between the Junction and the West Seattle Bridge, has undergone significant changes in the past few years. Most notably, a rise in homelessness fueled by complex issues like high housing costs, mental-health gaps, and limited support systems. And while it’s a hard truth to swallow, we’ve seen this coincide with an increase in violence, drug usage, and vandalism, all things that have a direct impact on the shop’s daily operations. For Mountain To Sound Outfitters, that has meant everything from increased property damage and safety concerns to customers feeling hesitant about visiting the area.

And while these issues are small compared to the city’s housing crisis, Mountain To Sound is the livelihood for a team of hardworking, kind people that I have gotten to know firsthand, and problems like this can be enough to put a local business under.

I wish I could pinpoint a solution for housing insecurity, but in truth, it’s much too large a problem for one 23-year-old girl. However, I can offer a solution for the struggles of Mountain To Sound Outfitters: you.

Rather than visiting big box stores for your next outdoor adventure, come to the shop where your presence is appreciated and your engagement is valued. We’re here because you’ve had our backs for the past sixteen years, and now we need your support more than ever.

But hey, we’re from the Pacific Northwest. Even when it’s cloudy for days on end, we know the mountains are still there. Rather than be crushed by issues plaguing The Triangle, we want to do something to celebrate all we’ve accomplished with your help, and we’re calling it the Triangle Takeover. Come join us (tonight, Thursday, December 11th), for our final push into ski season! We’re throwing a party true PNW style, mimicking ski parking lot festivities. We’ll be giving away a pair of skis, celebrating our 16th year in the community, and bringing together the neighborhood to pray for snow. Located at our shop and starting at 6 pm, we’re inviting you to come connect and show us what West Seattle is all about.