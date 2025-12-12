WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: DUI suspect jailed after driving into Fauntleroy yard, walking away

A 29-year-old man is in the King County Jail this afternoon on suspicion of DUI, negligent driving, and interlock violation after an incident in Fauntleroy late last night. The pickup above ended up in a yard near 45th SW and SW Director, Its driver got out and walked away; police made the arrest a short time later near Lincoln Park. The neighbor who sent us the photo says the driver:

… came down 45th headed north from Wildwood Market area, sideswiped multiple cars and hit a moving car and then turned abruptly over the turtle and onto SW. Director St. headed toward the ferry terminal. He clipped a house right after the turn in their driveway ran over their rocks and landed in the yard of the next-door neighbor. His truck got stuck there and while he was revving to try to get it going again everybody came outside to try to stop him from leaving the scene. He was noticeably impaired.

According to the jail register, the suspect’s bail has been set at $10,000 after a Municipal Court hearing this morning. But we couldn’t find out from court files/documents any information on prior case(s) which led to the existing interlock order. If you think your car might have been damaged by the sideswiping the neighbor mentions above, you can contact SPD and refer to incident number 2025-362980.