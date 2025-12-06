UPDATE: ‘Suspicious device’ found outside Southwest Precinct

1:55 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police have blocked off the area around the Southwest Precinct – including taping off SW Webster, as the photo shows – and are searching for someone in the area. They’ve also called in the Arson and Bomb Squad. This all started with the discovery of something that officers themselves described over the air only as something “suspicious”; they’re looking for someone related to it, seen on cameras around 12:44 pm. More information when we get it.

1:58 PM: SPD spokesperson Det. Eric Muñoz tells WSB that they’re investigating a “suspicious device” found near the flagpole outside the precinct.

2:45 PM: According to radio, the Arson Bomb Squad is “clearing out” and the precinct will reopen.