WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide’s lists of Thanksgiving restaurants, coffee shops are live

As we do every year, we’ve surveyed West Seattle restaurants and coffee shops to see who plans to be open – even if only for a few hours – on Thanksgiving Day. Our lists are now live – restaurants here, coffee shops here. As we also do every year, we’re alsp reminding you that sometimes venues change their plans between the time we contact them and the actual holiday, but this is the best info we have so far! Our Holiday Guide has other info too, including morning running, walking, working out opportunities to get moving in the hours before you celebrate. (And if you have additions or changes, for the entire holiday season, please let us know, as we’re updating the Holiday Guide often!)