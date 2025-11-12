Remembering Kathleen Edgell, 1947-2025

Family and friends are remembering Kathy Edgell, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Kathleen Edgell, age 78, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2025.

Kathy was born in 1947 in Endicott, New York, to Joseph and Jeanette Klenovic. She grew up in Endicott and attended the Katharine Gibbs College in New York City before beginning her career as a secretary with the CIA in Washington, D.C.

In her twenties, Kathy followed her adventurous spirit west to Washington State, where she became a devoted mother to her son, Joshua Duckworth. She later settled in West Seattle with her husband, Steven Edgell, where she made her home for most of her adult life.

Kathy spent much of her career in Human Resources at Swedish Medical Center, where she was known for her kindness and professionalism.

Kathy was an active member of her community and loved the outdoors. She could often be found at YMCA fitness classes, hiking the trails around Mt. Rainier, skiing at Alpental, with her book club, or tending to her beautiful garden. Kathy and Steve shared a passion for travel, exploring much of the United States as well as Mexico, Europe, and China.

Kathy is survived by her stepson Brian Edgell; granddaughters Anna (Deon) Ybarra and Emily Edgell; sister Sally McLaughlin (Paul); brother Joseph Klenovic (JoAnn); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Edgell and her son Joshua Duckworth.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date.