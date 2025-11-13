HAPPENING NOW: November 2025 West Seattle Art Walk

(Photo from Penny in Upper Fauntleroy)

That briefly beautiful sunset was the opening act for tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk! Now through 8 pm (or later at a few venues), artists are showing their work all over the peninsula. One of the artists showing tonight, Felipe Perez, is at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW):

Next door, it’s a big night at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW):

Our preview explains why – a book talk and a showing of a miniature depicting ESR’s iconic corner. Here’s a roundup of other places you can stop tonight, including the three Art of Music concert venues; more coverage later!