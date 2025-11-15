BIZNOTE: ‘The Lindas’ celebrate Carmilia’s 23rd anniversary

(WSB photos)

12 years ago, we interviewed Linda Walsh and Linda Sabee about the joys and challenges of being boutique owners in the West Seattle Junction. At the time, they warned that they weren’t sure small businesses would survive. A year after our chat, Walsh moved her shop – Clementine’s – to Pioneer Square, where it has since closed. But she now owns the shop Sabee founded, Carmilia’s, and Sabee has stayed involved as a buyer. Tonight, they hosted customers and other friends for a party to celebrate Carmilia’s 23rd anniversary.

The shop at 4528 California SW has continued to evolve, carrying some lines it’s always carried, adding new ones, and featuring some footwear (which was a focus at Clementine’s). The anniversary celebration concludes tomorrow (Sunday, November 16) – visit the store 10 am-4 pm for special deals.