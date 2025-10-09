WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Ailing sea lion at Lincoln Park

If this California sea lion turns up again on a local beach, Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network hopes to hear about it. SSMMSN’s Lynn Shimamoto explains why in this report and photo from its appearance at Lincoln Park:

On Wednesday, Seal Sitters responded to a call about a California sea lion at Lincoln Park. Bree, the caller, was rightly concerned – Seal Sitters first responder found an emaciated and lethargic sea lion lying on the beach only 25 feet from the sidewalk.

Volunteers set up a perimeter to keep people and pets away, well aware that the sea lion may be suffering from a transmissible infection. Just before the sea lion swam away in the early afternoon, marine mammal veterinarian Dr Stephanie Norman arrived for a visual assessment.

Dr. Norman thinks the animal’s symptoms suggest leptospirosis, though the sea lion could also have cancer. According to our stranding partner SR3, California sea lions are currently experiencing an outbreak of leptospirosis. This zoonotic disease primarily affects the kidneys and is often fatal to sea lions. Humans and their pets can contract lepto through direct contact with urine or feces, or contaminated water or soil.

The stranding network hopes to test the sea lion and evaluate for treatment when it hauls out again. If you see a marine mammal on the beach, please call the Seal Sitters hotline at 206-905-SEAL (206-905-7325).