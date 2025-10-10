Students explore Fauntleroy Creek before spawning salmon show up

(Photos by Dave Gershgorn. Above, guide Alana Kayat points out where spawners can rest as they move up the creek)

It’s almost arrival time for Fauntleroy Creek‘s spawning salmon, but first, a school group arrived to learn about them. Judy Pickens from the Fauntleroy Watershed Council sent this report with a preview of what’s ahead onshore:

On Thursday, 44 kindergarten students from St. Francis of Assisi School in Burien came with two dozen teachers and parents to explore salmon habitat in lower Fauntleroy Creek. Volunteer naturalist Shannon Ninburg designed the experience to build on what the students had been learning about salmon in their classrooms. While escorting small groups along the channel, 10 volunteer guides shared their knowledge of what the students were seeing, hearing, and touching. (Students, with guide Dennis Hinton, spot something of interest) The field trip was just over two weeks before the annual drumming hosted by the Fauntleroy Watershed Council, which will kick off Salmon Watch 2025. The all-ages free event on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 4 pm will include drumming, singing, and an opportunity to welcome spawners when they come in from saltwater. Bring a drum or shaker of any kind or just yourself to circle at creek level behind the house below the fish ladder viewpoint (SW Director & upper Fauntleroy Way SW). Heavy rain will cancel.

The watch will likely continue to almost Thanksgiving; we will publish updates here, including word of a weekend “open creek” to which everyone will be welcome