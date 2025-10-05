READER REPORT: ‘Large noise complaint’ on Alki

At 5 am, we received video from a reader on Alki, an example of a situation often brought up at community meetings – loud music long after the beach closed and that eventually drew a police response last night after dozens of people called it in. The music was audible through the residence’s windows whether closed or open. Here’s part of the clip, and what the sender told us via text:

Just trying to share awareness as we are at our wits end and not able to rely on the police to respond to calls and take action. (And share with people who are hopefully civicly engaged, to help call for assistance long term). If anyone else is complaining about music this morning, it’s going on between 57th and 58th Ave on Alki Ave. We’ve had calls in for over 90 minutes with no response. Audio shows inside with all windows and doors closed, vs how far it carries outside. Not to mention the public intoxication and smashed beer bottles and dangerous-for-pedestrian racing. Not THIS bad typically, but this has been a reoccurring Friday-Sunday night issue since mid-summer now. We figured it would die down with the cool weather. We can get an officer response quickly if it’s before 10 pm, then maybe 30% of the time after, during the “third shift”. I will be highlighting at the next Alki community council meeting. Wasn’t able to make the one in September.

At some point after 5:30 am, we heard police dispatched; the dispatcher described it as a “large noise complaint, with more than 40 callers.” The texter confirmed “three squad cars arrived”; we asked what happened:

The allied security night watchman that U of W hired to guard the sand volleyball equipment for the weekend tournament they’re hosting said it was going for six hours before officers arrived. 2 hrs since we called. They got what little remained, about 10, to disperse. Just flashing lights and intercoms on them telling them to go. About 5 cars drove off. All intoxicated, I’m sure. No arrests made. Originally it was 60+ people in front of Blue Moon inbetween 57th and 58th with the very loud car audio setup in the video, but that car left and most of the people left before officers arrived.

Seattle noise rules are summarized on this SPD page. P.S. If you have a question or concern for SPD, wherever you live, the next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council meeting, open to all community members, is this Tuesday, October 7, 6:30 pm, at the Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds).