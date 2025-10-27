DRUM ROLL … Final numbers from two events we covered this weekend

For those who appreciate numbers … updated results from two of the events we covered while they were in progress over the weekend:

(Sunday photo by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

CHILI COOKOFF: The West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival‘s tastiest event brought in $5,700 for the West Seattle Food Bank, WSFB’s Robbin Peterson tells WSB. (If you missed the winner announcement in our as-it-happened festival coverage on Sunday – The Westy got the most votes, followed by Husky Deli and Easy Street.)

(Saturday photo by WSB’s Anne Higuera)

DRUG TAKEBACK DAY: Southwest Precinct fill-in crime-prevention coordinator Matthew Brown reports that on Saturday, “We collected 7 boxes filled with a combined total of 168.6 lbs of unused and expired medications. It was extremely successful.” Look for the next opportunity in about half a year.