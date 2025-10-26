HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival 2025

11:03 AM: Yes, the festival is on, starting with the costume parade – led by the WSHS Marching Band – and the chili cookoff (inside ArtsWest this time). Trick-or-treating has begun too.

11:33 AM: Hardy crowd – performers too – Rain City Ropeworks is starting their performance at California/Alaska.

Meantime, the chili’s going fast – you get a flight, amd a vote, for $20, supporting the West Seattle Food Bank:

Competitors are Margie’s Cafe, Easy Street, Shadowland, The Westy, Husky Deli, Cafe Osita, The Neighborhood, Elliott Bay – Papa Tony’s had to drop out.

Don’t miss all the activity booths on California south of Alaska! More coverage to come!