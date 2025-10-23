CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS cross country teams both win Metro League championships

Thanks for the report and photos shared with us for you, on behalf of the teams!

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth girls and boys cross country teams for sweeping the 2A Metro Championships this week at Lower Woodland!

On the girls’ side, the Seahawks took home the team title and Federica Dilley (Sr.) was the individual champion, with Casey Greger (Sr.), Elena Phillips (So.), Doe Doe (So.), Abby Peloza (So.), Satomi Giedeman (Sr.), and Mina West (Fr.) earning All-Metro honors.

The Seahawks also won the team title in the boys’ race, with Remy Wittman (Sr.) taking home the individual crown and teammates Forest Andrews-Wehling (Sr.), Cole Peloza (Sr.), Ziko Kraft (Fr.), and Theo Franzen (So.) earning All-Metro honors.

Both teams will race next Friday at the Sea-King District Championships at Lake Sammamish State Park.