Another car-onto-sidewalk crash

October 28, 2025 5:19 pm
 Safety | West Seattle news

(Reader photo)

For the second consecutive day, a driver has ended up on a business-district sidewalk in West Seattle. This time, it was the northwest corner of 42nd/Oregon – as shown by the street sign brought down on the car. We don’t know much about the circumstances, only that it was originally dispatched around 3:15 pm as a crash “with two patients,” neither described as seriously hurt/ill, and only one SFD engine was sent. (Yesterday’s car-on-sidewalk crash was at 16th/Roxbury.)

1 Reply to "Another car-onto-sidewalk crash"

  • Neighbor October 28, 2025 (5:38 pm)
    It was a two car collision, driver of the red car was taken with their arm in a sling via ambulance. Took this pic from the apts on that corner. 

