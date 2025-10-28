Another car-onto-sidewalk crash

(Reader photo)

For the second consecutive day, a driver has ended up on a business-district sidewalk in West Seattle. This time, it was the northwest corner of 42nd/Oregon – as shown by the street sign brought down on the car. We don’t know much about the circumstances, only that it was originally dispatched around 3:15 pm as a crash “with two patients,” neither described as seriously hurt/ill, and only one SFD engine was sent. (Yesterday’s car-on-sidewalk crash was at 16th/Roxbury.)