WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(Seagull, sunset, and Water Taxi, photographed by Michael Bruce Johnson)

Good morning – here’s what’s up for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Check for listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a WSB Forums login, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Dough Joy Doughnuts (4310 SW Oregon).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-fall produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, peppers, greens, roots, bulbs), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

DISCOVERY SHOP VINTAGE EVENT: While you’re in The Junction, check out The Discovery Shop‘s vintage event – raising money to fight cancer – 10 am-2 pm. (4535 California SW)

POSTCARD MARATHON: Long-distance advocacy with Postcards 4 Democracy and West Seattle Indivisible, 10 am-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

FILM SCREENING: West Seattle’s Amy Benson produced “She Marches in Chinatown” (trailer above), an award-winning film directed by the late Della Chen, and invites you to a screening/discussion at the Central Library downtown at 11 am. (1000 Fourth Ave.)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL AT SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: Noon-5 pm at north end of South Seattle College campus, free admission – crafts, demonstrations, music, more. See our calendar listing for the schedule. (6000 16th SW)

FRESH HOP WEEK AT OUNCES: Annual event at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), open noon-7 pm today.

COMMUNITY CLOG DANCING LESSONS: 1 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), all welcome at this introductory session.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS & MOVIES BOOK CLUB AT C & P: “East of Eden” is this month’s title for the gathering at 3 pm – come early to get your beverage – at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm matinee performance of the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW).

FREE COMMUNITY BBQ: Fun for kids too! 4:30-6:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 8th SW).

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-8 pm, monthly trivia with host Morgue Anne. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Fan Club performs in-store, presenting their new album, 5 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!