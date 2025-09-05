WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Murky enough for an Air Quality Alert

Thanks to Dave Taylor for the photo of tonight’s smoke-orange moon over Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, where the <strong>Chief Sealth IHS Seahawks won their season opener over Hockinson, 33-6. (We had a reporter and photographer there and will have their story later!) The game started early because of the air quality, or lack of it, and we also learned West Seattle HS‘s scheduled season opener tomorrow in Yakima is off entirely because of the smoke. Meantime, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for our area, through at least noon tomorrow. If you check the live map linked from the agency’s website, you’ll see areas of northeast Seattle, and the Eastside, are worse off. Fires in the Cascades are getting the blame as much as the big one in the Olympics. The alert says, “Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.”