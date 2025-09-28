HEALTH: Weekend vaccination clinics at three West Seattle schools, open to all

Next Saturday, the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association starts a series of eight flu and COVID vaccination clinics at three West Seattle schools, all on weekends, and they’re open to all community members. SVNA says:

These clinics are open to the public, but appointments are required.

Patients will be able to get a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine, or both in the same appointment. We can vaccinate kids 4 and up for flu and 5 and up for COVID-19. All patients can receive COVID-19 vaccines this season due to a Washington State Department of Health order.

We will be using the updated Moderna products for 2025. Each patient needs their own registration, in their name, with their information. If anyone has questions, they can email us at info@seattlevna.com.

REGISTRATION LINK: schedule.seattlevna.com/home/9d20cac8-d510-ec11-b6e6-000d3a57ec4c