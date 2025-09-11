HAPPENING NOW: Last West Seattle Art Walk of summer 2025

5:41 PM: A “thunderstorm of art” is how one attendee described our first stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:

It’s happening in the back room at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) – the preview of the upcoming WWest Seattle Art Tour. Many of the artists who’ll be spotlighted on the two-day tour are at Viscon Cellars tonight:

And of course, so are examples of their art:

Taste wine, taste art – you can do both if you want at Viscon Cellars until 9 pm (and the preview art will be up the next two days too). Meantime, here’s the list of Art Walk venues:

Tonight’s specific venues and shows can be previewed here – and go here for the lineup of the Art of Music mini-concerts, which start at four venues at 6 pm!

6:28 PM: Alki is a hotspot this Art Walk, with shows at three venues, including the Log House Museum, tonight showing work by Shannon Kringen:

The artist had stepped out for a moment when we stopped by, but should be back if you visit. Some of her items are reminders that she was long famous on public-access TV – what YouTube has become, in part – as Goddess Kringen. Meantime, Art Walk night is also a rare chance to see the museum in the evening (it’s regularly open Fridays and Saturdays noon-4 pm) – it’s at 61st/Stevens, open tonight until 8.