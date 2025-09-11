FREE! Trees for Neighborhoods program is giving away trees for yards

Got room for a tree? Seattle Public Utilities‘ Trees for Neighborhoods program just might have one – or more – to give you, free! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

We have many remaining free yard trees from this year’s program, and are looking for residents, businesses, schools or places of worship that might have some yard space and interest in planting trees.

This is an annual program that offers 1,000 trees per year with a tree species list of about 12-14 species that changes every year. Seattle residents, businesses, or schools who apply can receive free tree(s) delivered to their home, school, or business with a water bag and a bag of mulch for every tree! Along with tree delivery, water bags, and mulch, participants who receive a tree(s) will get summer watering reminders for the next 5 years, be invited to free mulch giveaways and free pruning workshops, as well as other educational opportunities to continue supporting our tree stewards for years to come after they plant their trees. This Fall, we will be hosting Planting and Care workshops (both in person across the city and virtual) to teach participants how to plant and care for their tree(s) before tree deliveries start in October – November.

(Here’s) an insert that showcases the yard trees we have remaining; more information about them is listed on our website as well. There is an application process because we want to make sure we know where to deliver the tree(s) someone applies for, what Planting and Care workshop they would like to attend, and have the correct contact information for each participant for watering reminders, future event invitations, and any programmatic updates this Fall.

The application to apply can be found with the QR code on the insert or by using the direct link below:

civiform.seattle.gov/programs/free-trees