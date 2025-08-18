WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing in Westwood

12:43 AM: Police and fire are responding to what’s reported to be a stabbing at or near Westwood Village. The victim is at a bus stop in the area. The attacker is described as a white man, blond hair, dressed all in black, 5’9″, heavy build, last seen running westbound on SW Barton, or possibly into Roxhill Park.

12:47 AM: The victim is reported to have a stab wound to the abdomen. Police are calling in a K9 team to help with the search.

1:11 PM: Based on what the K9 team is finding, the search has expanded southward. No word on the victim’s condition, meantime.