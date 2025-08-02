WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two Saturday sightings

Two coyote sightings reported to us so far today:

FAUNTLEROY: From an anonymous reader:

Saw a coyote while walking my dogs just before 11:00 this morning. It was behind me on 46th Ave SW and turned up Tillicum once I noticed it and stopped to watch it. A pretty big one — about the size of a German Shepherd.

GATEWOOD: Olivia emailed before 11 am to report, “I just spotted a coyote running around my neighborhood around 36th Ave and Othello Street about ten minutes ago. There are a lot of dogs out today and want to give others a heads up.”

If you’re not sure what to do if you see one – or how to encourage them to keep their distance – here’s an infopage you’ll want to read.