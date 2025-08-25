SURVEY: Seattle Public Library has questions for you

Whether or not you use the Seattle Public Library, its new community survey is meant for you. Here’s the announcement:

The Seattle Public Library wants to hear from you!

Everyone in Seattle is invited to take a brief community survey that will help shape the Library’s future

How do you feel about The Seattle Public Library’s spaces, collections, programs, and services? Take our brief survey and let us know! Not a Library user? We want to hear from you, too!

The Seattle Public Library is conducting a survey from Monday, August 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 24 to hear from the community, including what is working well, what could use improvement, and what Seattle residents would like to see from the Library in the future.

Visit spl.org/CommunitySurvey to learn more and take the survey.

The survey is available in print and online, and it is available at all Library locations. To ensure the Library receives feedback from a statistically significant and representative sampling of Seattle residents, the survey has been mailed to 15,000 households and translated into six languages other than English, including Amharic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Somali, Spanish and Vietnamese.

To thank participants for sharing their thoughts, Library consultant Olympic Research and Strategy (ORS) is offering a chance to win one of 20 $50 VISA gift cards. To enter the gift card raffle, participants can enter their email address, which will only be used for the raffle and not included as part of survey analysis.