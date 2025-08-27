Invitation from Endolyne Children’s Choir: ‘Come sing with us!’

Endolyne Children’s Choir, “West Seattle’s community youth choir,” is starting a new season and welcoming new singers – here’s the invitation sent to us to share with you:

Do you know a child who loves to sing? The Endolyne Children’s Choir is kicking off our 23rd season in September and it’s not too late to register! We offer five grade-level-based choir ensembles for singers in grades K-12.

ECC is proud to be West Seattle’s community youth choir. Our mission is to make quality choral music education accessible to as many children as possible. We don’t require an audition or any previous choir experience, and we offer multiple payment tiers, including full scholarship available to anyone.

Our singers learn music theory and vocal technique, build performance skills, make friends, and have fun! Learn more here – and come sing with us!