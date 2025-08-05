ELECTION 2025: First round of results – most incumbents in second plae

The voting’s over, the vote-counting has begun. King County Elections has released the first round of results. First, the races in which the top two will appear on your November ballot, with all but one incumbent in second place so far, and no one in third place anywhere close to the top two:

SEATTLE MAYOR: Top two are Katie Wilson 46%, Bruce Harrell* 45%

Katie Wilson 44,457 46.21%

Bruce Harrell 43,160 44.86%

Joe Mallahan 4,640 4.82%

Clinton Bliss 1,275 1.33%

Ry Armstrong 996 1.04%

Isaiah Willoughby 473 0.49%

Thaddeus Whelan 424 0.44%

Joe Molloy 402 0.42%

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 8 Alexis Mercedes Rinck* 75%, Rachael Savage 15%

Alexis Mercedes Rinck 68,078 75.24%

Rachael Savage 13,503 14.92%

Ray A. Rogers 4,328 4.78%

Jesse A. James 2,534 2.80%

Cooper Hall 1,333 1.47%

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 9 Dionne Foster 54%, Sara Nelson* 39%

Dionne Foster 50,521 53.69%

Sara Nelson 36,786 39.10%

Mia Jacobson 3,366 3.58%

Connor Nash 3,135 3.33%

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY: Erika Evans 51%, Ann Davison* 37%

Erika Evans 48,290 51.13%

Ann Davison 35,136 37.20%

Rory O’Sullivan 5,983 6.34%

Nathan Rouse 4,702 4.98%

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE: No incumbent in this race. Top two are County Council President Girmay Zahilay with 40%, County Councilmember Claudia Balducci with 30%

Girmay Zahilay 103,471 40.39%

Claudia Balducci 77,590 30.28%

Derek Chartrand 32,085 12.52%

(John Wilson 23,897 9.33% – “suspended” campaign too late to be removed from ballot)

Rebecca Williamson 6,072 2.37%

Amiya Ingram 4,707 1.84%

Bill Hirt 4,701 1.83%

Don L Rivers 2,674 1.04%

And the two ballot measures being decided in this election:

SEATTLE CITY DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS LEVY RENEWAL: Passing with 56% approval

KING COUNTY PARKS LEVY RENEWAL: Passing with 70% approval

These represent just under 19 percent of county voters’ ballots; so far the county has received 24 percent of voters’ ballots. Next round of results, Wednesday afternoon.