West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

75℉

YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Food Bank Clothesline ‘in urgent need’

July 21, 2025 9:04 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

The West Seattle Food Bank also has a clothing bank, the Clothesline, and WSFB development director Robbin Peterson tells WSB what they need most right now:

We are in urgent need of back-to-school clothes. When you shop at a clothing bank for your kids, it takes multiple visits to get everyone ready for back-to-school & our shoppers have already started. The Clothesline is in need of kids’ clothes 5T through teen sizes. Hoodies, jackets, jeans, athletic pants & tops, sneakers, new underwear/bras/socks, dresses, skirts. Clothing can be dropped off at The Clothesline (4425 41st Ave SW) Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm.

Share This

3 Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Food Bank Clothesline 'in urgent need'"

  • Burke July 21, 2025 (11:32 am)
    Reply

    Would they like the clothes to be washed? Happy to do so, otherwise I’ll just purchase items and drop them off

    • WSB July 21, 2025 (11:59 am)
      Reply

      You can check their website for any such advice (linked in story) but in general, donation drives request “gently used” clothes be clean when donated.

  • Christine July 21, 2025 (1:40 pm)
    Reply

    The clothing bank is also VERY low on men’s clothes and shoes! They also take bedding and hygiene items. Backpacks and wheeled suitcases are very sought after. If you are unable to drop off I may be able to pickup your items. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.