YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Food Bank Clothesline ‘in urgent need’

The West Seattle Food Bank also has a clothing bank, the Clothesline, and WSFB development director Robbin Peterson tells WSB what they need most right now:

We are in urgent need of back-to-school clothes. When you shop at a clothing bank for your kids, it takes multiple visits to get everyone ready for back-to-school & our shoppers have already started. The Clothesline is in need of kids’ clothes 5T through teen sizes. Hoodies, jackets, jeans, athletic pants & tops, sneakers, new underwear/bras/socks, dresses, skirts. Clothing can be dropped off at The Clothesline (4425 41st Ave SW) Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm.