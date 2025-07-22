ROAD WORK UPDATE: Here’s what’s happening at 60th and Admiral

We’ve been mentioning in our daily traffic roundups that parking restrictions are in place for the next three weeks for a stretch of Admiral Way west of 59th SW. We asked SDOT for specifics, and here’s what they tell us today:

This work is being conducted by our concrete crew and is a curb ramp install on all four corners of SW Admiral Way & 60th Ave SW, with street panel replacement adjacent to ramps on 60th Ave SW. Expect daily closures on 60th Ave SW at this intersection up until August 15.

When we went by a bit earlier today, the closure was on 60th on the south side of the intersection, and part of the eastbound bike lane was blocked (as shown in our photo).