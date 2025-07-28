BIZNOTE: Want to get out on the water? Alki Paddle Club launches

We’re in the heart of summer and there is no better time to get out on the water. Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are offering a new way for you to do that – here’s the announcement that Alki Paddle Club has launched:

Alki Paddle Club is a new membership-based community club aiming to connect West Seattleites on and off the water. Membership includes access to three tours or specialty classes, a 50% discount on any rentals, and exclusive member-only events. We offer three sea kayak tours daily: an Alki Lighthouse tour, an Elliott Bay tour, and a Sunset tour. Our classes include an introduction to stand-up paddleboarding, an introduction to sea kayaking, and a sea kayaking rescue and recovery class. Alki Kayak Tours offers rentals of bikes, longboards, SUPs, sit-on-tops, and sea kayaks, both with single and tandem options. We provide all the necessary gear to have a memorable time on or off the water.

You can sign up for Alki Paddle Club by going here.

Website links are:

www.kayakalki.com

www.m2soutfitters.com ”