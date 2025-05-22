WHALES: Orcas in the (drill) area too

11:16 AM: Thanks to Marc Tiedeman for the photo! The drill with law-enforcement boats and helicopters isn’t all that’s happening off West Seattle shores right now – orcas are in the area too. Kersti Muul sent first word; they’re headed southbound off west-facing West Seattle. And Carol Stoner reports, “Orcas are just north of Blake Island heading south. The San Juan Clipper and another boat are observing them. I saw at least 5 separate dorsals.”

11:25 AM: Since we were in South Alki headed back to HQ from a photo/interview op regarding the drill, we detoured to Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook to see if the whales were in view. The boats Carol mentioned are actually part of the drill, which currently involves a helicopter right over M/V Sally Fox (regular Vashon Island Water Taxi vessel) and a Seattle Police boat right behind. (Photo added:)