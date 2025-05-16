WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Arbor Heights Elementary gets new principal for 2025-2026

This week Seattle Public Schools announced another group of principal appointments for next school year, and a new principal for Arbor Heights Elementary is among them: Lauren Porto will take over the school as of July. The announcement on the AHES website didn’t say much about her, aside from:

Principal Porto was selected through a formal interview process that included participation of staff, students, parents, and community. What stood out to the Arbor Heights interview team was her collaborative vision for Arbor Heights that is reflective of what the community has named as priorities, along with her expertise with inclusionary practices and special education.

Nooria Miskell has been serving as interim principal of AHES this year, after the departure of Christy Collins, who led the school for more than a decade. Future principal Porto is currently assistant principal of an elementary school in the Renton School District.