West Seattle Boat Swap this weekend! Here’s how to shop and/or ‘swap’

(WSB photo, August 2024 WS Boat Swap)

Ready to get out on the water? (Or maybe you’ve been out already!) Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) invites you to the annual West Seattle Boat Swap this weekend:

This community event is a great opportunity to buy and sell human-powered watercraft (Kayaks, SUPs, Canoes) and accessories! We will have used Kayaks and Standup Paddleboards from Alki Kayak Tours‘ rental operation, as well as scratched and dented SUPs and Kayaks from Mountain to Sound Outfitters for sale at amazing Spring steal prices!

To shop, just show up at M2SO 11 am-4 pm this Saturday and/or Sunday (May 3-4). To “swap” (sell), drop off your item(s) 9 am-11 am Saturday, after signing up online.