West Seattle 5K this morning, Rhodies FC this afternoon, and more for your Sunday

It’s finally here – the peninsula’s biggest run/walk of the year!

The West Seattle 5K, organized by and benefiting the West Seattle High School PTSA, takes off from 61st/Alki around 9:30 am, heading to Anchor/Luna Park and back; Alki/Harbor Avenues, and some side streets, will close to through traffic starting around 8 am. Still need to register? Do it online. Or just come down to cheer the 1,600+ participants – and the special band assembled for the occasion! (The WS5K’s community co-sponsors include WSB.)

Here are other highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s Sunday Funday run leaves from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (lots of greens! asparagus too) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

MASTER GARDENERS: While at the market, you can look for Master Gardeners, ready to answer your questions! Sundays this spring and summer, they’re back at the market, 10 am-2 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

ALKI UCC DONATION DRIVE: Drop off donations in the church‘s front courtyard 11 am-3 pm:

This month’s priority needs:

Clean and wearable Men’s Work/Casual Clothing

New Socks

Non-Perishable Food

We also welcome clean and wearable men’s/women’s outerwear suitable for the season, hygiene items and camping gear. Donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

(6115 SW Hinds)

(WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

PEONY FESTIVAL: 11 am-4 pm again today at the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus, 6000 16th SW) – arts and crafts today but no performances; our calendar listing has the schedule link.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get something done? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

SECOND WEEKEND FOR COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open again today during the second of six preseason weekends, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

‘THE IDOLATRY OF WHITENESS’: Third session of six-week class at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), noon-1:15 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

RHODIES FC’S FIRST HOME GAME, + MARCH TO THE MATCH: Gather at EC Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden) for a 12:30 pm “March to the Match,” with activities, heading for Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) for Rhodies FC‘s 2 pm match vs. Salmon Bay (tickets here).

DISASTER RESILIENCE BIKE RIDE: 1 pm family-friendly ride to demonstrate the roles bicyclists can play after catastrophe. Meet at Salvation Army in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CALLING ALL ADVANCED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS: 2 pm twice-monthly fast-paced play at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required.

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – this month’s title is “The Great Gatsby.”

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Fan Club performs album-release show, 5 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

YOGA & CREATIVITY CLASS: 5 pm at Limber Yoga (7901 35th SW), $29.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Wrap up your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!