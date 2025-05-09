MORE SIDEWALKS: Highland Park walking tour up next

(WSB photo, April 23)

When we covered SDOT‘s South Delridge/Westwood walking tour last month, looking at routes where the Transportation Levy might fund new sidewalks/walkways, a plan was mentioned for a May 21 walking tour in Highland Park. Now SDOT has asked us to share the official announcement:

Building Sidewalk and Walkway Connections

Want to see new safe places to walk in the Highland Park neighborhood? Thanks to the Seattle Transportation Levy we can build at least 10 blocks of new sidewalk or walkway in Highland Park. Please join us for a neighborhood walk and share with us where you would like to see new walkways and/or sidewalks.

Date: Wednesday May 21st, 2025

Time: 5:00-6:30 pm

Location: Gather at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton St) in the covered area of the playground, and then walk the neighborhood with us!

Kids are welcome!

Rain or Shine