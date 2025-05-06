COUNTDOWN X 2: 12 days to West Seattle 5K, 4 days until prices go up

If registering for this year’s West Seattle 5K is still on your to-do list, instead of your “done” list, here’s an incentive to take a couple minutes and do it now: The prices go up this Saturday (May 10). The West Seattle 5K is now only 12 days away, a chance to enjoy your morning running and/or walking along Alki, from 61st/Alki to Anchor/Luna Park and back, on Sunday, May 18. It’s organized by, and benefiting, the West Seattle High School PTSA, which launched the 5K more than 15 years ago as a way to raise more money for the school’s educational needs. To register, just go here, and we’ll see you at Alki on Sunday morning, May 18th! (And if you have a WSHS student in the family, check to be sure they’re participating in the competition to see which class registers the most participants!)