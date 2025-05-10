CONTINUING SUNDAY: Opening weekend at Colman Pool

(WSB photos by Oliver Hamlin)

Hours after the aforementioned water-polo match, Colman Pool opened to the public for the first time this year. Noon today marked the start of this year’s first preseason weekend. Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin, who showed us a behind-the-scenes look at the outdoor saltwater pool’s final preparations, went back today. Above is Ed W., who’s been swimming at Colman Pool since he was 10, using the fastest lane today. Below, lifeguard Jude M. watches over the pool during this afternoon’s brief drizzle:

Jimmy, who was first to tip us when this year’s opening day was revealed, shared this observation: “Despite the chilly temperatures, there was a solid turnout — I counted around 32 lap swimmers in the water. No one was there for recreational swimming (understandably, given the cooler weather), but the lifeguards responded quickly to the lap lane demand and added a fifth lane, which was great to see.”

During the preseason, Colman Pool will be open to the public for four hour-and-a-half sessions between noon and 7 each Saturday and Sunday, until it starts 7-day-a-week operations in mid-June. If you’ve never been, it’s on the shore at Lincoln Park, and getting there requires walking, running, or rolling.