BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS finishes second at district tournament. Next stop, state

In an extra-inning heartbreaker at Steve Cox Memorial Park‘s Mel Olson Stadium, Chief Sealth IHS finished second in the District 2 2A baseball tournament moments ago. Nathan Hale defeated Chief Sealth 5-1, but the game was closer than the score reveals; the Seahawks had the lead 1-0 going into the seventh, then the Raiders tied it, and Hale blew it open in the top of the ninth. Details and photos to come; the Seahawks had already secured a state-playoff spot, so their season continues.