West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

52℉

BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS finishes second at district tournament. Next stop, state

May 16, 2025 9:52 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

In an extra-inning heartbreaker at Steve Cox Memorial Park‘s Mel Olson Stadium, Chief Sealth IHS finished second in the District 2 2A baseball tournament moments ago. Nathan Hale defeated Chief Sealth 5-1, but the game was closer than the score reveals; the Seahawks had the lead 1-0 going into the seventh, then the Raiders tied it, and Hale blew it open in the top of the ninth. Details and photos to come; the Seahawks had already secured a state-playoff spot, so their season continues.

Share This

No Replies to "BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS finishes second at district tournament. Next stop, state"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.