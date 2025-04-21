FOLLOWUP: Vehicle-noise enforcement camera bill dies in Legislature

As usual during the State Legislature sessions, the Monday afternoon City Council “briefing meeting” included an update on the status of bills of interest to the city. One of those bills, councilmembers were told today, “is not advancing” – HB 1423, which would have allowed the use of cameras to enforce vehicle-noise laws. The bill had passed the State House but didn’t come to a vote in the full Senate before the most-recent deadline for that to happen. It had been seen as a potential tool for street disorder in neighborhood such as Alki and Belltown. HB 1423’s sponsors included 34th District State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon of West Seattle, so we’ll be asking if he might try it again next year.