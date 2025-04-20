ELECTION 2025: Voted yet?

Tuesday is when voting ends in the April 22 special election is three weeks from today – and you have one measure to vote on, King County Proposition 1, renewal of the levy that pays for the Regional Automated Fingerprint Identification System. This goes back almost 40 years, first approved by King County voters in 1986. The renewal is for seven years starting at 2.75 cents (or less) per thousand dollars of property valuation; that’s lower than the 3.5 cents with which the previous renewal, approved in 2018, began (dropping to 2.9 cents by last year). So what is this used for? Not just criminal-justice matters, according to the FAQ on its website. It’s the only countywide measure on Tuesday’s ballot, but five school and special-purpose districts have measures to decide too. As usual, your deadline for turning in your ballot is 8 pm at a King County Elections dropbox or getting it to the US Postal Service early enough to ensure it’ll be postmarked no later than Tuesday.