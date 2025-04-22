COUNTDOWN: 2 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 registration ends Thursday night

Some call their stuff junk, some call it treasures. However you describe what you’ll be selling, just a quick reminder – the registration deadline for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 is now just two days away. You have until 11:30 pm Thursday to join the 440 sellers who’ve already registered sales – benefit sales, moving sales, cleanout sales, block sales, business sales, more, all over the peninsula, from Alki to White Center, from Pigeon Point to the Arroyos, and beyond. Sale day is Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm (some earlier and some are later, as you’ll see on the map and in the guide when it’s available a week in advance). So if you haven’t registered your sale yet, hurry – you have until 11:30 pm Thursday (April 24) to sign up here!

P.S. Another reminder that we’ve heard of two confirmed sites offering spaces to sellers – if you need a space for a small sale – Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and Hotwire Coffee. Please contact them directly to see if they have space left!