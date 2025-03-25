West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: This morning’s fog, from five angles

March 25, 2025 12:35 pm
The foghorns have finally stopped sounding, after a murky morning! Thanks to everyone who sent photos. Above is Chris Frankovich‘s view of Alki from above; below, two views from James Bratsanos:

And two views looking east – first from Michael Reilly:

And from Greg Snyder:

As the fog clears, the promise of warmer weather has already been fulfilled – the temperature has already hit the mid-60s! Tomorrow is expected to approach 70 but showers are a possibility, too, so today’s the best day to get outside for a while if you can.

