WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray 4Runner; ‘sneaky’ package-thief ruse; plus – did you lose a mirror to a hit-run driver?

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

STOLEN GRAY 4RUNNER: The report and photo are from Chris:

Last night between 11:30 pm and 5:00 am our car was stolen from in front of our house. Gray Toyota 4Runner with black aftermarket rack, ladder and steps. Black rims as well. License is CJ7576 . Police report is 25-74561 . Photos are attached. We have a 1.5 year old and it’s our only car. Her car seat was in it so please let us know if you see that or the car. Stolen on the 3200 block of Belvidere in Admiral.

Call 911 if you find it.

‘SNEAKY PACKAGE THIEF’: That’s how Dayna headlined this report:

I live on 45th Ave SW between Admiral and Lander. At 12:35 pm (Wednesday), UPS parked and came to deliver a package that I was anticipating and was prepared to sign for. As the UPS driver was on my sidewalk, a man approached him and said he was my husband, signed for my package using the name “Aaron,” and left. It was not my husband.

I got an email that my package had been delivered, which was odd as no one came to our front door and no one in our home signed for anything. I checked the front of the house, the alley, and nothing. I had a bad feeling so I chased the UPS driver down. He told me he had left the package with my husband on the sidewalk, who had signed for it. Boy, he was shocked when I told him the man he spoke to was not, in fact, my husband! It was a “Fat man in a T-shirt and short pants.” I did a quick sweep of the area but didn’t find anyone matching that description. UPS claim and Seattle Police claim have been filed.

Wanted to flag for the community that there is a sneaky package thief out there. And hopefully UPS drivers are a little more careful in the future.