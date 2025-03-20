WELCOME, SPRING: Alice Enevoldsen’s change-of-seasons watch on one-day delay this time

The spring-equinox moment was 2:01 am today, and West Seattle educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen usually has her change-of-seasons sunset watches the same day as an equinox or solstice (a 15+-year tradition), so you might be thinking that’s tonight. Not this time, though – she’s on a one-day delay, so if you’d like to join with others in commemorating the arrival of spring, while learning exactly what happens at the equinox (interactively!), be at Solstice Park 6:30-7:30 pm tomorrow (Friday, March 21). Rain or shine – unless it’s heavy rain or thunder/lightning. This is at the top level of the park, upslope from the tennis courts and P-Patch, 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW.