Need to shred? Delridge Community Center event ahead

March 26, 2025 11:21 am
If you didn’t get to the recent West Seattle shredding/recycling event … or have amassed need-to-shred paper since then … Seattle Parks has just announced an event ahead:

On Saturday, April 5, from 10:30 am-1:30 pm, Delridge Community Center will host a paper shredding event. Get rid of confidential documents securely! Please remove paper clips and staples. Limit 2 garbage bags per car. Recommended $10 donation to support Delridge CC’s programs.

Delridge CC is at 4501 Delridge Way SW. One more thing: Parks says this is for residents, not businesses.

