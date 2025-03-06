Life-saving lesson for parents, 14 locations for West Seattle Book Club, more for your Thursday

(The Olympics this morning, photographed by James Bratsanos)

From our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the highlight list for today/tonight (something to add? please let us know!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Exactly two weeks until spring! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

NEW CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The new Select Committee on Federal Administration and Policy Changes, discussing and monitoring how federal-administration changes might affect the city, has its first meeting at 2 pm today. The agenda explains how to view/attend/comment.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Cascadia Pizza Co..

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also tonight, run 3 miles, or walk a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

ESTATE PLANNING 101: As previewed here, you can learn about estate planning – important for everyone – during a free seminar with Heartwood Law at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle, 5 pm. (4022 SW Alaska)

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s friendly, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

PARENT EDUCATION EVENT: Life-saving lesson tonight at West Seattle High School:

WSHS will be hosting our 8th annual Forefront Suicide Prevention Parent Night, from 6-8 pm in the WSHS library. This parent night will focus on learning the stats and risk factors for teen suicide, as well as teaching parents active listening skills and how to listen to their teens with empathy. Preventing death by suicide is everyone’s job- from school staff to parents, friends and the community as a whole. WSHS has partnered with Forefront in the Schools to educate our entire West Seattle community on suicide and how we, as a team, play a role in prevention. Please RSVP at the following link: Forefront Parent Night RSVP

(3000 California SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from Future Primitive Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: One more way to get moving! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at a variety of venues (follow that link for this month’s list) – bring a book of your choice and be ready to chat with others after a while, or not!

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Bobby Ghanoush, starting at 8:30 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!